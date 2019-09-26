She arrived at the Cape Town International Airport early yesterday for her flight and said she still couldn’t believe it was finally happening.
“I always dreamt of being in an plane and going overseas and finally it’s happening. That just means one must never give up on their dreams, it can happen,” said Van As.
Excited about her first-ever flight, Van As said the cherry on top was that she would be flying first class.
Excited relatives joined the send-off at the airport yesterday, including her seven children and her grandchildren.