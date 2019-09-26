WATCH: Dreams come true for Laingsburg's ‘Tannie’ Poppie as she heads off to Italy







To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town – Roosterkoek extraordinaire Rosaline “Tannie Poppie” van As, 63, is on her way to Italy today after months of anticipation. She arrived at the Cape Town International Airport early yesterday for her flight and said she still couldn’t believe it was finally happening. “I always dreamt of being in an plane and going overseas and finally it’s happening. That just means one must never give up on their dreams, it can happen,” said Van As. Excited about her first-ever flight, Van As said the cherry on top was that she would be flying first class. Excited relatives joined the send-off at the airport yesterday, including her seven children and her grandchildren.

“This has been such an amazing experience so far and even while arriving at the airport, people have recognised me and came over to greet just before boarding our plane.

“Just to think, I will be sleeping in mid-air overnight before making our stop in Istanbul before flying to Italy.

“I really am looking forward to this experience. I feel like a child who has been given a new toy,” she said.

Van As, who owns a small roadside roosterkoek stand on the N1 in Laingsburg, was recently invited to Italy, and through a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign managed to raise more than R100 000 for her trip and a documentary.

Van As said although she featured in TV shows and newspaper articles before, she never thought her story could become a documentary.

“I feel honoured, and extremely happy. I never thought that something as simple as roosterbrood would do what it is doing for me at the moment. It is like a dream come true,” she said.

Van As will be accompanied by her friend and organiser of the fundraising campaign Stan Engelbrecht and his partner Donnet.

“You have all made it possible for us to reach our target. As you may know, a little while ago myself and Donnet started working on a documentary about Poppie.

"The story will be exploring her personal history, her life today and of course her trip to Italy and how it will shape her life.

"With Poppie’s blessing, a 50% share of all potential profits resulting from the documentary will go to her. We are proud to be able to tell her story,” said Engelbrecht.

