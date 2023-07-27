WATCH: EC MEC’s spokesperson suspended after heated argument caught on video goes viral

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has suspended MEC Fundile Gade’s spokesperson after a video of her involved a heated argument with a colleague went viral on social media on Wednesday. In the video, Gade’s spokesperson, Vuyiseka Mboxela, is seen arguing with a colleague about “not greeting” while another staff member records. The altercation escalates and Mboxela tries to grab the phone out of the staffer’s hand.

In a statement, the department’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima, said the matter had been escalated and a case opened with the labour relations directorate against Mboxela. “The MEC's office and the acting head of department, Soyisile Nuku, condemned the behaviour, describing it as unfortunate and unwelcome at work. Furthermore, a meeting with the affected employees has been arranged and a formal apology will be tendered to them.

“The matter has also been referred to the employee wellness directorate to ensure all these employees are counselled and debriefed for them to be fit for work,” Mtima said. Mtima added that the department did not tolerate “unbecoming behaviour, unfair treatment including racism as this negativity disrupts the functioning of the system, hence the activation of the labour relations directorate”. “This is meant to ensure fairness, upholding of mutual respect among employees as espoused in the Batho Pele principles.”