WATCH: Elderly woman vents her anger over coronavirus panic buying

Cape Town – An elderly woman has a strongly worded message for people who are panic buying during the worldwide coronavirus scare.

The panic buying has led to retail stores around the world dedicating an hour a day for the elderly and the vulnerable to shop at their leisure during the coronavirus crisis.

At Pick n Pay, stores will be open exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years for a hour a day from 7am.

The video of the elderly woman from the UK, posted on Twitter by Dr James Kent, came with a warning that "her lingua franca is arguably a tad exotic" (this video has, however, been edited).

She speaks "about the bad state of affairs we are in" and that she "can't believe what's happening", referring to a picture on the internet of an elderly woman facing empty shelves, who could not buy a "f****** thing".