WATCH: Elderly woman vents her anger over coronavirus panic buying
Cape Town – An elderly woman has a strongly worded message for people who are panic buying during the worldwide coronavirus scare.
The panic buying has led to retail stores around the world dedicating an hour a day for the elderly and the vulnerable to shop at their leisure during the coronavirus crisis.
At Pick n Pay, stores will be open exclusively for customers over the age of 65 years for a hour a day from 7am.
The video of the elderly woman from the UK, posted on Twitter by Dr James Kent, came with a warning that "her lingua franca is arguably a tad exotic" (this video has, however, been edited).
She speaks "about the bad state of affairs we are in" and that she "can't believe what's happening", referring to a picture on the internet of an elderly woman facing empty shelves, who could not buy a "f****** thing".
She says she has lived through World War 2, where "stuff was rationed but we all got our share".
She pleads with people to stop panic buying and allow the elderly to get their groceries.
@MrsC_46 posted: "She’s funny but language is a bit vulgar, especially for an older lady."
Martin O'Lowery said: "I don’t believe she was even alive during the 'wowah'."
Cape Times