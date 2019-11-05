Cape Town - Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi, and vice-captain Handre Pollard are among the first batch of the Rugby World Cup champion squad members expected to arrive home from Japan today.
While the team is arriving in groups, it hasn't stopped many South Africans from arriving at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg to show their love for the players.
Some dressed up while others were proudly wearing their Bok jersey.
The Boks will start their Champions Tour in Gauteng on Thursday, with the parade making stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.
They will also parade the prized Webb Ellis Cup in several other towns, before arriving in Cape Town next Monday.
Further times and details would be shared soon, officials said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the victory must inspire the country to tackle and overcome its challenges on political, economic and social fronts.