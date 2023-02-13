WATCH: Extortionists hit City housing projects, 10 killed in construction sites

Cape Town - Extortion gangs and construction Mafia continue to sow terror across the City’s several housing developments with about 10 people killed at construction sites in the past few months. Around 12 housing projects have been hampered, and about 4 500 State-subsidised housing beneficiaries affected. The City said projects amounting to about R1 billion were currently at risk.

The affected areas include Gugulethu, Bardale 4C in Mfuleni, Sheffield Road in Philippi, Delft Eindhoven, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Valhalla Park and Beacon Valley in Mitchell’s Plain. In the latest incident in Delft on Thursday, the R500 million Delft Symphony Way project, earmarked for more than 3 000 beneficiaries, was petrol-bombed. On February 4, three contractors were shot at the same site.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said circumstances leading to the recent petrol bomb incident were being investigated. “The occupants of a white Toyota Tazz fired gunshots which resulted in the trio sustaining injuries. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the attack is possibly extortion,” he said. Delft police were investigating three counts of attempted murder.

In the same area last month, three officials were robbed while implementing a project, and a stakeholder relations employee’s vehicle was set on fire. Human settlements mayco member Malusi Booi said at least 10 people had been killed at housing construction sites while other people, including security guards and law enforcement officers, had been wounded. Booi was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday where he shared a new sixpoint plan to help protect the housing projects.

The plans include R15 million in additional funding to boost security and increased monitoring. The City was also offering a R5 000 reward for information leading to arrests. “We are calling for police to assist us with any intelligence on the matter, whether it’s different groups or a well-organised central syndicate. “What we have noticed is that these individuals camouflage themselves and pretend to be project and steering committee members. Others come as subcontractors.

“We have various individuals that want 30% value of the contract and we are not in a position to quickly identify them because they come in as people who are looking for construction opportunities as contractors or business forums. “Our call is for our residents and community structures to assist us because the individuals come from within those areas. They can easily identify them and they can also call our call centre to deal with the acts of criminality as soon as possible,” he said. Some R2.8 billion in total has been allocated for human settlements over three years.

Provincial police have said extortion of businesses and individuals was high on the priority list “and frequent operations were conducted by a dedicated operational team deployed specifically for this reason”. “Our endeavours to curb the scourge have resulted in numerous arrests and confiscations of firearms. These figures could be released at a later stage.” President Cyril Ramaphosa said, during the State of the Nation Address, that police ranks would be bolstered to prevent crime and improve the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and courts to ensure perpetrators get brought to justice.

This included putting more police on the streets and setting up specialised teams that would focus on specific types of crime. Ramaphosa said firm action was being taken to tackle economic sabotage and related crimes, which were causing great damage to the economy. Delft CPF spokesperson Charles George suggested the creation of a platform for residents to share their views and give suggestions.

“We keep on requesting the community, including safety structures and leaders, to be engaged or consulted from the start. “They understand the issues on the ground, including corruption or fraud. Some of the issues are the fruits of a lack of consultation and discussions.”

He said the growing population in the areas has drastically increased crime but “safety resources remain the same”. Action Society director of community safety Ian Cameron said extortion where there was construction was a national problem. “It is very frustrating that this is a national problem and I don’t think the president takes it seriously.”