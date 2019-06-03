Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Thousands of people lined the pavements of Darling Street to glimpse F1 legend David Coulthard driving his Grand Prix Red Bull Aston Martin. The strip between Adderley Street and the Castle of Good Hope became a heaven for car enthusiasts and adrenalin junkies. They were treated to theatrics of drifting and spinning by the local Safer Roads 4 All team, as well as two-wheeled action by Brian Capper and Aruñas “Aras” Gibiea, who performed motorbike stunts in between the three runs where Coulthard showed off his driving prowess.

The doorstep of the City Hall reverberated to the revving of the F1 sports car.

Angus Jansen from Ravensmead beamed as he took in the action from the grandstand. “This is amazing that we get to experience this in Cape Town.

"I have been a Grand Prix fan since I was very young and to be able to see Coulthard, who I had only ever seen on world-class tracks on TV, drive an F1 car in our city was amazing.

"If only it could become a regular event that would hopefully sprout into a track for Cape Town or South Africa, that would be amazing. This was surely a spectacular family event.”

The event has toured the world to destinations such as Hanoi, Tokyo and Mexico City.

Coulthard’s precision-driving skills on tight circuits, such as the narrow streets of Monte Carlo where he earned two of his race wins, has made him one of the icons of F1.

His skills were shown off as the backdrop to this adrenalin-fuelled showcase, where Capetonians were treated to a memorable experience.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



