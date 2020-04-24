WATCH: Fidelity guard killed, robbed of firearm at Khayelitsha garage

Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for suspects behind the murder of a Fidelity Services driver at a garage in Solomon Tshuku Road, Site C in Khayelitsha yesterday. The five men fled with the driver’s firearm. The driver was declared dead on the scene. Fidelity Services Group chief executive Wahl Bartmann said a technical support vehicle had been dispatched to clear an error on an ATM in Luyanda. “When the driver and technician arrived, armed gunmen approached the vehicle and, without provocation, leant into the driver’s window and fired several shots before fleeing with the driver’s firearm. “No cash was taken from the scene, but the gunshots to the driver were fatal.”

This was the first such incident in the cash-in-transit space since the start of lockdown, said Bartmann.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of our driver.

“We are working very closely with the SAPS, as well as with our own specialised units to track down any leads that will lead to the apprehension and arrest of these suspects. Our technician is also receiving counselling.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the five suspects fled the scene in a red LDV bakkie.

“Detectives are following up on leads in an effort to bring those responsible to book.”

The attack comes days after a Doctors Without Borders e-health specialist was mugged at gunpoint in Site C on April 15.

The specialist was among a team of provincial health workers conducting Covid-19 screening in Khayelitsha.

Six days before that incident, the City’s operational staff were held at gunpoint and robbed of their valuables while delivering water at Site C.

The City said the team returned to Site C from April 12, accompanied by private security.

However, on April 14, suspected criminals started approaching them again and they were advised to withdraw.

The service in that area was expected to resume on Wednesday this week.

“The City has been making every effort, including engaging community structures, to address the safety concerns,” said water and sanitation Mayco member Xanthea Limberg

“The City continues to provide basic and essential services to approximately 200 000 informal households.

“Given the state of national disaster that has been declared, the City has extended its services to deploy water trucks daily and to install water tanks to enhance residents’ access to water in informal settlements,” Limberg said.

She added that opportunistic, knife-wielding criminals had also robbed contractors and staff in Nyanga on April 5.

Limberg said staff were offered trauma counselling and the cases had been reported to the police.

“These criminal acts cannot be tolerated, as a handful of opportunists are hijacking an essential service aimed at assisting vulnerable communities.

“Residents in Site C receive water via standpipes, and this service aimed to enhance their access to water.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said: “These are all essential services workers who every day put their own lives on the line to serve others.”

Anyone with information about the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Line at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Stop at 32211.

Cape Times