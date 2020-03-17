WATCH: Fitness trainer finds novel way to host self-isolation group workout

Cape Town – People generally need a human connection and a sense of community to stay happy. In times of self-isolation due to the coronavirus, social distancing doesn't mean you can't work out together to ward off "cabin fever". It's time to get creative. A fitness instructor in Seville, Spain, has done just that, with an Instagram video clip of his novel idea going viral. On Saturday, those living in Spain were informed of a nationwide lockdown that will keep them confined to their homes to curb the spread of the virus. As part of the lockdown, people are only allowed to go outside to buy food, go to work, go to the hospital or for other emergencies. In the video shared to Instagram by the fitness group Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales, instructor Gonzalo stands on an apartment complex’s pool house roof and shouts instructions to people on their balconies in a workout class.

The video clip showed numerous people doing jumping jacks alongside their neighbours.

"No matter how adverse the circumstances are, we are going to make the best of it," the original post caption read in Spanish.

Depending on your physical state, mild exercise during self-isolation won't do you any harm – unless your doctor disagrees. It's much better than, for example, binge-eating or binge-watching Netflix due to boredom.

There are, of course, also exercise programs to follow on Facebook and YouTube.

If you are not in actual quarantine, go for a walk or run outside, while keeping your distance from others.

Limited screen time will also be good for your health. Installing a website blocker will temporarily force you off websites like Twitter, which can lead to anxiety.

Cape Times