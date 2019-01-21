The Mad4Waves crew close to the finish line yesterday. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A group of friends from Cape Town became the only all-South African team to row a four-seater boat across the Atlantic when they completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge last night. Cole Barnard, Grant Soll, Lee Gordon and Matt Boynton have become the youngest people to have ever rowed across the Atlantic, unaided and in the name of charity.

Mad4Waves is raising money for education for recycled plastic school desks and for the Make a Difference (Mad) foundation.

The team partnered with the Mad Leadership Foundation - an initiative that provides young, underprivileged people with scholarships - with the objective of sponsoring a promising child through high school and also raising funds to provide desks for 1000 learners across South Africa. Each donation to their campaign will provide two pupils with a shared desk.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is the world’s number one ocean endurance race and is widely considered to be one of the hardest challenges on the planet: racing across the Atlantic in nothing but a rowing boat.

To assist the Mad4Waves crew in their donation drive to donate desks, visit their crowdfunding campaign on https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/mad-4-waves-transatlantic-row

