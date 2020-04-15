WATCH: Gatesville Shoprite store reopens after looting, truck targeted in Hanover Park

Cape Town – A Shoprite supermarket that was vandalised and looted in Gatesville yesterday has reopened. Several other incidents of looting were also reported in Manenberg and Nyanga yesterday, while residents of Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain protested over the non-distribution of food parcels, among others. Seven people were arrested over the incidents on the Cape Flats. Windows were damaged when looters forced their way into the Shoprite store in Gatesville and made off with various goods. On Monday night, the Shoprite Lansdowne Corner in Hanover Park, on the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Ottery Road, was targeted, police said. While offloading stock at 10.20pm at Hanover Park, "unknown males jumped over the fence and approached a delivery truck", Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

“One of the males pointed a firearm at the security officer. No shots were fired. The driver and his crew ran away whilst the unknown males started looting stock from the truck.

“Nobody was injured during or after the robbery occurred. Police are urging the public to come forward with information."

Meanwhile, the Bayside Mall Checkers in Table View has temporarily closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

A professional decontamination company was brought in to sanitise and deep-clean the store.

“An employee screening programme, supported by the company’s mobile clinic, has immediately been put into place,” said the company. “Those who had close contact with the infected person are now self-quarantining for 14 days.”

The store will be reopened once the Department of Health has given the necessary authorisation.

