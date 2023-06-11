[WATCH] Gauteng earthquake: Public encouraged to report their experience to Council for Geoscience

Cape Town - The public has been encouraged to record their experiences of the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the East Rand, Johannesburg on Sunday morning.
Gauteng residents experienced the quake at 2.38am.
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) said it made a questionnaire available online, while it probed whether the quake was related to activity at the East Rand Propriety Mine.
“The epicentre was located in the Boksberg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Propriety Mine in the East Rand of Johannesburg.
“The public has been encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire,” the CGS said.
The earthquake is the second in recent months, after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Bloemfontein in March.
In November 2022 an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN), with the epicentre located in the Mnkangala region of Kwa-Zulu Natal, approximately 40 km north of Kokstad.
“The CGS is the custodian of the SANSN which monitors seismic wave activities throughout the country.
@lgepsecurity 02:38 - 11 June 2023 Massive Earth Tremor felt widespread across Johannesburg. #SAMA28 #earth #earthquake ♬ original sound - Legendary Guardians Security
“The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire. For live updates and to record your experiences, please visit www.geoscience.org.za”
Cape Times