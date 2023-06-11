[WATCH] Gauteng earthquake: Public encouraged to report their experience to Council for Geoscience

Cape Town - The public has been encouraged to record their experiences of the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the East Rand, Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) said it made a questionnaire available online, while it probed whether the quake was related to activity at the East Rand Propriety Mine.

“The epicentre was located in the Boksberg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Propriety Mine in the East Rand of Johannesburg.

“The public has been encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire,” the CGS said.