WATCH: Groped Cape Town waitress says men should realise consequences after model fired

Cape Town – A Cape Town waitress is deeply grateful for the worldwide support she has received after a CCTV video of a model touching her inappropriately at a restaurant went viral. In a country where gender-based violence is rife, Sarah-Belgarion van Niekerk said on social media: "Men need to realise there are consequences and we should no longer put up with this treatment." The incident took place last Friday and in the video Reyn du Preez continues to insult and humiliate Van Niekerk after touching her inappropriately. The Port Elizabeth model subsequently lost his job with both Boss models and Model Werk. He also apologised on Instagram, saying he was "deeply ashamed by his behaviour", for touching Van Niekerk’s behind while she served customers at an adjacent table. In a post on social media after the outcry over Du Preez's behaviour, Van Niekerk said: "It took a lot for me to do this and even after everything, I feel like I’m being dramatic.

Sarah-Belgarion van Niekerk Picture: Facebook

"Men need to realize there are consequences and we should no longer put up with this treatment.

"To every single one of you who have taken the time to reach out to me and given me words of encouragement, I cannot thank you enough.

"I'm blown away. Men and women have been reaching to me from all over the world and it is amazing. Bless all of you."

DJ Zinhle and comedian Celeste Ntuli applauded her for sharing the video, and actor and comedian Siv Ngesi wasn't impressed with Du Preez's apology, saying it was “stinking of privilege”.

“Dear Reyn du Preez, your apology stinks of privilege and lacks accountability!

“You’re not sorry, you’re just sorry you got caught!” said Ngesi.

Van Niekerk's initial post with the video read: "So on Friday night I was at work( I am currently a waitress)... and I happened to be serving this man Reyn Du Preez MODELWERK Boss Models South Africa @reyndupreez and this happened. The video says it all, leaving me with little to add.

"YOU ARE EXPOSED! And caught in the act!"It BREAKS my heart! I’ve watched it over and and over again...feeling more like trash each time. Men of South Africa this is happens on regular basis...what are YOU going to do about it ?

Reyn du Preez Picture: Instagram

"If you see your mate doing this CALL THEM OUT!, DON’T wait for them to get physical with women to call them out. Men of SOUTH AFRICA stop touching us inappropriately!.

"To Reyn Du Preez’s friends, I thank you for stopping your friend when he continued to insult and humiliate me after touching me inappropriately, I only hope that more can be done next time."

Boss Models Cape Town director Linda Bruchhausen said it had terminated their “professional relationship” with immediate effect.

“Boss Models prides itself on its progressive agenda to help transform the fashion industry into a just and equitable space.

“Our aim is to provide a safe environment for women to feel comfortable and at no point objectified.

“All situations arising which contravene this goal are dealt with swiftly and with resolve,” Bruchhausen said.

German agency Model Werk posted a story on its Instagram, saying: “Modelwerk absolutely condemns the acts of Reyn du Preez that were shown online.

“These actions are unacceptable. Effectively immediately we have terminated our professional relationship with this model.”

@messcooper tweeted that she was shocked by the fact that despite the outcry, "Reyn du Preez’s follower count on Instagram INCREASED since that video of him groping a waitress was released?".

Reyn du Preez apologised for his behaviour on Instagram.

