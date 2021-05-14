WATCH: Gugulethu residents protest against GBV

Cape Town – Gugulethu residents took to the streets yesterday, protesting against gender-based violence (GBV), which claimed 48-year-old Brenda Mqela as the area’s latest victim.

It was previously reported that Mqela died after dogs were set on her. It is now alleged that she was stabbed by her boyfriend, who owns dogs.

Mqela, the daughter of one of the founding members of women’s right advocacy group Ilitha Labantu, died at her boyfriend’s home.

Ilitha Labantu founder Mandisa Monakali said it was traumatising to hear stories of women being killed.

“We should all be united in the fight against GBV. Don’t stand away from the fight against GBV because this could happen to your daughter. Young men are being raised without role models because their uncles and brothers are killing and victimising women and children,” said Monakali.

Gugulethu police station commander Brigadier Nokuzola Pete said the justice system played its role in ensuring that perpetrators were given hefty sentences.

“Crimes of this nature have become a normality here in Gugulethu. When someone knows or sees something they should immediately report it. In the month of February, we had lots of murder cases that were reported at the station. We are urging the community to work with us as the police,” said Pete.

Mqela’s brother, Wam, said the family were feeling disheartened and were still struggling to come to terms with her death.

“We are still in disbelief that my sister has passed on. We hope that the perpetrator remains behind bars and doesn’t get bail. This is not the first time where her partner did something like this to her. When we got to the crime scene it was full of blood - she had about six stab wounds on her head and upper body. We want the perpetrator to stay in jail,” he said.

Ward councillor 38 Luvuyo Zondani said the community was disgusted by the abuse towards women and children.

“We have programmes that we have started in fighting GBV. It’s sad that after 25 years we are still fighting femicide.

’’We are saying no to violence against women and children, and our communities must protect women and children,” said Zondani.

