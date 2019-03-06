Eckhard Binding, a third-year BCom student, said: "I was so angry and annoyed. I don't know why, but these things affect me, so I just went and said: 'You know what, I'm going to start cleaning up. Maybe people will join me'." Image: Screengrab

Cape Town – A video in which a student picks up litter that is then thrown from a rubbish bin by two protesters in EFF T-shirts has had a divided social media buzzing, racking up more than 2 million views. Each time he unflinchingly puts the rubbish back in the bin, but the two women merely throw it back on the ground, drawing laughter from onlookers.

Subsequently, Eckhard Binding, a third-year BCom student at the University of the Free State, has reportedly received a fully paid bursary and R10 000 or had people wanting to donate money or start a possible crowdfunding campaign.

The original video of Friday's incident was posted on Facebook by Ruan Bentley, with some people on social media commenting Binding did the right thing while others argued that he was undermining the reason for the protest – the call for the insourcing of cleaning staff at the Bloemfontein university in an unprotected strike. The video has triggered more than 7 000 comments on Facebook so far.

The UFS student paper the Irawa Post reported that protesters had cleared dustbins and intimidated students in the computer labs and library.

"A drone which had been recording the protest for at least two days (according to student sources) was destroyed," it reported.

In an interview with OFM's Martin van der Merwe on Tuesday, Binding said he was on his way to the library when he passed the protesters, News24 reported.

"They were like a tsunami destroying everything in their path and throwing things around," Binding said.

"So I decided I would tidy up a bit. I was just so frustrated by the whole thing… I had the last laugh."





Binding told TimesLive: "I wasn't raised to remain silent. It's my best and my worst quality.

"I was so angry and annoyed. I don't know why, but these things affect me, so I just went and said, 'You know what, I'm going to start cleaning up. Maybe people will join me'."

Binding said he had been cleaning up rubbish for about 30 minutes after protesters had made their way around campus littering, breaking chairs and tipping over tables.

"There is a large part of the incident which you don't see, because that video was taken at the very end, with the last pieces of rubbish I wanted to throw away," said Binding.

"It wasn't for the fame or anything like that. I just feel like I have to make a difference and everyone has to make a difference."

Near the end of the video, a fellow student approaches and speaks to Binding.

"He told me it's not worth it and, quite honestly, I feel that way... No one is helping you, so you're man alone against a group of people, but I just continued," said Binding.

"What I'm cleaning there (on the video) was my very last. If there was a longer version of the video, you'll see me walking away and throwing the rubbish in another bin."

Binding said he would like to start an NGO called #StartTalkingSA.

"We, as South Africans, have to start talking about the things that are important."