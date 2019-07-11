SA National Roads Agency CCTV footage has helped to apprehend two men over the alleged hijacking of a Royal Schools minibus. Screengrab: Twitter / Sanral

Cape Town – Closed-circuit television network (CCTV) is playing a major role in crime prevention and detection across the Cape Town metropolitan area, although there are complaints of there not being enough cameras or only in select areas. In Johannesburg, where hijacking is the most common crime, SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) CCTV footage has helped to apprehend two armed men over the alleged hijacking of a Royal Schools minibus near the London Road exit on the N3. They were able to come to the rescue of a man lying in the back of the vehicle.

CCTV footage, which Sanral posted on social media this week, shows suspects hijacking the Royal Schools minibus, which was parked in an emergency lane. Sanral officials were able to alert the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

In the video, two JMPD vehicles can be seen in hot pursuit of the hijacked vehicle across the city until they are able to force the alleged hijackers to a halt within 13 minutes. The suspects are seen being arrested.

"JMPD officers arrested two male suspects for an attempted hijacking on the N3 Linbro Park to Sandton," JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24.

Minnaar could not confirm when the incident took place, "but it did happen a few days ago", he said.

"We commend Sanral for their effective work which led to JMPD securing an arrest of the hijackers soon after they committed the crime," Minnaar said.