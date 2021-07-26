WATCH: Husband plays accordion outside hospital where Covid-stricken wife is recovering , vows to return until her discharge

Cape Town - The Mossel Bay husband who was filmed playing the accordion from outside the Life Bay View Private Hospital so as to comfort his wife battling Covid-19, says he will play again and again - until she is discharged. A video of Lukas du Preez playing the accordion for his wife Marinda went viral last week.

The 66-year-old said the performance was his way of reaching out to his wife, whom he has been married to for 44 years. “We’ve been apart for almost three weeks and it is the longest time we have ever been apart.

“It’s difficult, not to see her, and visit her and even talking on the telephone exhausts her. “Last week, out of desperation, I took the little accordion and I stood outside window, I just played You Raise Me Up, How Great Thy Art and a couple of gospel songs. “That worked, she heard me and phoned me while I was playing and I couldn’t answer the phone.

“I played a couple of songs, I am not a musician or anything, it was out of inspiration. I knew she would recognise it, she said it was nice,” he said. The father of three on Sunday said his wife was getting better, and that he returned to the hospital. “Subsequently, I heard that other people have also heard it and found it positive and that's a motivation to me.

“I realised then that if I could help, why not, so I did it again. I am hoping that she can get out of there as soon as possible, but if not, I will probably do it once or twice again,” Du Preez said. He said he was grateful and humbled that the music created a chain of prayers across the country. “I don’t want to be seen as someone who is doing something terrific. I am just trying to create a spiritual energy in Jesus. The music thing created a chain of prayers across the country, that is something positive,” du Preez said.