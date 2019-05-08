IEC provincial head Courtney Sampson says voting in “areas of concern” including Siqalo informal settlement and Lwandle got off well. Dominic Adriaanse

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial head, Courtney Sampson, said voting in “areas of concern”, including Siqalo informal settlement and Lwandle in Strand, got off well and without incident. He addressed the media at the IEC provincial results and operations centre in Century City on Wednesday morning.

Sampson said they were able to calm tension in these areas, following engagements between political leaders and the communities, on the eve of the elections.

Siqalo informal settlement, near Philippi, remained on a knife edge on the eve of the elections after a bus was petrol-bombed in a violent protest.

A passenger was injured when she was hit in the face.

Three others were injured. Protesters accused the DA-led provincial government of not fulfilling housing promises and demanded access to a housing development in Woodlands.

"We are pleased to say that these areas (of concern) have been without incident. Things have not been without incident as there has been protest in the Plettenberg area along the N2 and also a fire that took out a number of dwellings on the corner of the N2 and Baden Powel this morning," he said.

Sampson said the extent of the damage had not been confirmed and they would wait on the IEC's joint operations centre to provide an update.

He said there had been some voters who had to wait a bit longer in the rains due to some delays at voting stations.

The Bitou Municipality issued a statement, saying public order police and crowd management units were on the scene to clear barricades and to reroute traffic through Plettenberg Bay.

