WATCH: Inmates hopeful of a bright future

Pollsmoor Prison inmates on Wednesday said they felt dignified in being able to also make their mark in hopes for a brighter future for South Africa. In the province on Wednesday, 1 407 inmates voted at correctional centres and the process went smoothly with no significant incidents reported at any of the centres.

First-time voter Lisakhanya Nyati, 24, said her experience made her “feel dignified and part of society”. “It felt good making my mark as it is my voice. To be able to be part of a process where I get to choose which government should be in power ... I’m very happy. And this is not only for today but it is for the future. “I hope that there will be (a focus) on employment and education, especially. I’m hoping for a party that will make sure the needs of people are met.

Previously I did not really think much of the importance of voting but we were educated through newspapers, radio and roadshows by the Electoral Commission,” said Nyati. Bongani Mene, 32, said he was excited being able to participate in the elections. ♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) - LEOPARD @capetimessa Inmates at Pollsmoor Prison get ready to make their ❌ #ElectionSA2024🇿🇦 “I feel excited having been able to exercise my rights. There was a roadshow by the IEC who came to share and educate us on the various parties, how to vote and what our rights are.

Inmates wait to cast their votes at Westville Prison for elections 2024 on Wednesday. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/Independent Newspapers “I can see that my vote can make a difference for the country. While things are not very easy for us in prison, we are grateful to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) for playing a big role to ensure that we can participate. “With my mark today I hope that the government will focus on services that must be delivered to society and that there are better opportunities for education, which could lessen the chances of crime,” said Mene. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, visited Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Gauteng, and Deputy Minister Patekile Holomisa was at Mthatha Correctional Facility in the Eastern Cape to observe voting by inmates.

Lamola said that 17 129 inmates registered to vote at various correctional centres across the country. Kgoši Mampuru II recorded the largest number of registered inmate voters with 2 908. ♬ original sound - CapeTimesSA @capetimessa Lisakhanya Nyati, 24, voted for the first time while being imprisoned. Nyati is hopeful for a government which focuses on free education, employment and job creation. #ElectionSA2024🇿🇦 “We have created a conducive envronment to enable inmates to vote in a safe and controlled setting. I am impressed to see that the voting processes are going well, and I commend IEC officials as well as DCS officials who are on duty to ensure a smooth election,” said Lamola. Meanwhile, the National Commissioner of DCS, Makgothi Thobakgale, was deployed to KwaZulu-Natal by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to ensure safe and secure elections in the province.