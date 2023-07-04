WATCH: Irish tandem paraglider dies in Sea Point ‘freak accident’

A 58-year-old Irish tandem paraglider died as a result of a freak accident over the Sea Point Promenade on Monday. According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, two tandem paragliders may have collided in the air.

NSRI and several rescue teams, including police, the City’s law enforcement, Netcare 911 ambulance services and Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene where the other tandem paraglider had reportedly landed safely with the pilot. NSRI rescue swimmers retrieved the body of a 58-year-old Irish man who was killed in a paragliding incident near the Sea Point Promenade. It is believed that two tandem paragliders collided in the air. Picture: Armand Hough/African News AGency (ANA) “A second tandem paraglider reportedly deployed a reserve parachute and is believed to have landed in the surf approximately (believed to be) 200 to 300 metres offshore.

A paragliding bag floats in the water. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency(ANA) “On arrival on the scene the adult male pilot of the tandem paraglider (that had reportedly deployed the reserve parachute) was safely on the shore and he was treated for minor injuries. “The tandem passenger, a 58-year-old Irish man, was on rocks in the water offshore of the Sea Point Promenade.

“NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics reached the man and he was freed from paragliding gear and recovered onto rocks where CPR efforts commenced,” he said. Lambinon said that despite extensive CPR efforts, the man was declared deceased by paramedics and his body was taken into the care of police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.