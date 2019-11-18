WATCH: Juvenile seal entangled in fishing net saved off Simon's Town harbour









Cape Town – A juvenile seal that was entangled in a fishing net off Simon's Town harbour has been saved. According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, they were alerted by locals on a boat, Michael Weight and his son Jack, of the situation at 2.47pm on Sunday. The seal was caught and taken by boat to shore, where the SPCA inspectors secured the seal and cut free the fishing net. The juvenile seal was checked out before it was released back into the sea. The fishing net has been sent to waste disposal. Hein Scheepers, NSRI Simon’s Town deputy station commander, said the Weights were heading to go out fishing at sea when they came across the juvenile seal entangled in a fishing net off the breakwater of the harbour.

"They reported the incident to the NSRI and then picked up two NSRI Simon’s Town rescue crew at the rescue base on their private boat, Ocean Rover, and took the NSRI members to the seal.

"We found the seal to be well entangled in what looks like an old fishing net but able to swim, and it was also eating when we found it, indicating that it was okay despite being trapped in the net."

The NSRI alerted the SPCA and their Wild Life Inspectors responded to our sea rescue station.

"Our NSRI Simon’s Town duty crew launched the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski 2, accompanied by the SPCA inspectors, to join the boat Ocean Rover on the scene and we took our SAWDN (SA Whale Disentanglement Network) disentanglement kit," said Scheepers.

"We arrived at the scene and it took a while to encourage the seal close enough to the rescue craft to catch it.

"Pilchard bait, supplied by the boat Ocean Rover, was used by our rescue crew to encourage the seal close enough for us to catch it.

The SAWDN long pole was used to grapple the net.

"Once safely on the boat, still entangled in the fishing net, the seal was taken into the care of the SPCA inspectors and brought to shore, where the SPCA inspectors secured the seal and cut the fishing net free of the seal, checked that the seal was mobile and healthy, and the seal was released to the sea and swam off confidently."

Cape Times



