Cape Town – A juvenile seal that was entangled in a fishing net off Simon's Town harbour has been saved.
According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, they were alerted by locals on a boat, Michael Weight and his son Jack, of the situation at 2.47pm on Sunday.
The seal was caught and taken by boat to shore, where the SPCA inspectors secured the seal and cut free the fishing net.
The juvenile seal was checked out before it was released back into the sea. The fishing net has been sent to waste disposal.
Hein Scheepers, NSRI Simon’s Town deputy station commander, said the Weights were heading to go out fishing at sea when they came across the juvenile seal entangled in a fishing net off the breakwater of the harbour.