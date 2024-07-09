WATCH: Liesbeek, Lotus and Eerste Rivers burst their banks

Cape Town residents have been advised to stay away from fast-flowing water and immediately report any life-threatening situations to the City’s emergency call centre following heavy rains and flooding around the city. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Tuesday afternoon said the Liesbeek, Lotus and Eerste Rivers have all begun to burst their banks.

The City of Cape Town said its services continued to address as many of the weather-related impacts as possible amid the persistent rainfall. “There are reports of flooded roads across the metropole – the Roads Department is working to address any blockages of the stormwater system. However, the sheer amount of rain that has fallen has been a complicating factor,” the City said. “In terms of humanitarian relief, assessments are ongoing to determine the number of people affected.”

A number of humanitarian relief agencies are assisting with soft relief, including Gift of the Givers, Ashraful Aid, Islamic Relief, The Workshop, the Mustadafin Foundation and Al-Imdaad, in Khayelitsha, Lwandle, Nomzamo, Gugulethu, Philippi, Masiphumelele, Philippi East, Mfuleni, Tafelsig and Vygieskraal. The Liesbeek, Lotus and Eerste Rivers have all begun to burst their banks.



In the latest update from the SA Weather Service, the existing weather warnings remain in place for Tuesday and Wednesday. Level 6 disruptive rain and Level 4 damaging winds warning has now extended to Thursday.

There is also a warning for Level 8 disruptive rain in place for Thursday as well as a Level 6 warning for damaging waves. Residents can contact the City’s Public Emergency Call Centre in case of emergencies at 021 480 7700. Members of the public can contact the SPCA regarding animals in distress as a result of the adverse weather at 021 700 4158/9.