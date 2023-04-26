WATCH: Loyiso Nkohla described as an icon during his memorial service

Cape Town - Slain social activist Loyiso Nkohla has been described as a “great fallen stalwart” during a memorial service held for him on Tuesday night. Thousands of people, including his family, friends, political leaders and employees, attended the service at the Mew Way Hall in Khayelitsha.

Police were highly visible as cars blocked the road, as well as private security personnel, which were tasked with the safety of attendees. Nkohla’s brother, Luvuyo, described the mourning of his death as a “sad and difficult” time for the family. “But we are here to celebrate; it is not a normal day today in Khayelitsha.

“You can tell by the atmosphere that he was a people’s person, everyone here is here because he impacted their lives,” he said. Among the dignitaries in attendance were ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, MEC of Health in the Western Cape, Nomafrench Mbombo, former Speaker of the Western Cape legislature Masizole Mnqasela, anti-apartheid activist Dr Mamphela Ramphele, ousted human settlements mayco member Malusi Booi, and ANC, Good Party and EFF members. Mbalula said that Nkohla was a trusted servant of the people.

“Loyiso was a person who was trusted by the people of the Western Cape,” he said. “I am the one who asked Loyiso to assist with the reopening of the central line during my tenure as a minister of transport. “I asked him to assist with speaking to the people. I was shocked when I heard that they killed him and disappeared.

“We are saying to the police they must leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are brought to book. “They are cruel, they killed him like a dog; they even came close and shot him in the head to ensure that he didn’t survive. “He was the first to congratulate me when I was elected SG. I am saying don’t be shaken, Loyiso’s spirit lives on,” said Mbalula.

Ramphele said: “Loyiso became uncomfortable with the huge inequities around us. He asked questions that his seniors were too afraid to ask. He saw the power in the marginalised and inspired society to rise to the power in them and occupy their place. “We are not talking here about people who will say ‘thuma mina’, and not being productive in their sending; he is a high-impact person who was sent to us,” she said. Activist and Nkohla’s best friend, Andile Lili, said Nkohla had a backbone.

“Loyiso fought against the ‘devils alliance’. Loyiso was an organiser and a selfless leader who never cared about positions and being ridiculed. He believed in serving the people. I am saddened: why is the state security sleeping? Loyiso ran a project meant to assist millions in the country. There are criminals against the reinstatement of the railway line.

“My question is where is the country’s intelligence when a person can be killed so senselessly for working for the people. People are hungry, there are extortionists who kill people in broad daylight. He was not a coward. We bid our brother farewell, but we know you won’t rest due to how you were killed; 19 bullets pierced your body and your blood must not spill for nothing,” said Lili. The 40-year-old former Ses’khona People’s Movement leader and former ANC Youth League member was shot and killed at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station, while three more people were wounded and rushed to hospital.