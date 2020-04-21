WATCH: Macassar resident arrested for looting, 12 for public violence

Cape Town – Public Order Policing units and other law enforcement agencies were deployed in Macassar on Tuesday after residents looted various spaza shops in the area. "Police arrested a 40-year-old man for looting and 12 people (11 men and a female) were arrested for public violence. "The situation is being monitored by the police and they will remain in the area until law and order has been restored," a Western Cape police spokesperson said. There were also reports of a shopping centre in Macassar being targeted. A viral video shows a Shoprite being targeted, with the sound of stun grenades being fired heard in the background. Vehicles entering Macassar have been targeted, while pictures show roads barricaded by burning debris.

The unrest and looting taking place in Macassar has been widely condemned on social media by residents in the area.

On the Macassar My Hometown Facebook page, it was posted that "all feeding in Macassar today stopped. We will not risk any volunteer".

"We will try again tomorrow. God help Macassar! NB: Report the criminals amongst us to the police immediately."

"The people are hungry. The government promised people food. They must give us parcels. In every house," resident Adam Booysens said.

Sakiena Bougaard posted on Facebook: "Why do we do this to our own community? Are we not proud citizens of Macassar.

"To do what you doing today is not right! My kinders huil want hulle is bang... (My children are crying because they are scared). Dink wat julle doen... (Think about what you are doing)."

Allen Fisher said: "People are hungry. Why are they taking so long to deliver food parcels. Some get and some don't get. So what must the people do?"

Verna Priscilla Andrews posted: "Where are the parents of these children. These are the children our teachers have to teach. Eish!!!!"

"This is just the beginning. With the new housing that is still coming, Macassar will become the new Delft. Getting used to the community lawlessness now," posted another Macassar resident.

Yesterday, four people were arrested after four trucks were pelted with stones and robbed of cargo and food parcels.

Videos of trucks being looted in Robert Sobukwe Road, Bishop Lavis and Netreg circulated on social media, showing residents stealing food parcels.

Social Justice Coalition deputy general secretary Mandisa Dyantyi said food security was a critical issue during the lockdown.

“People are desperate and it is hunger that causes the looting of trucks. Things need to be co-ordinated in an orderly manner so that we can stop crime."

