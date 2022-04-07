WATCH: Malema, EFF use ’Land Day’ to demand housing, return of ’stolen property’

CAPE TOWN - Marking April 6 as ’Land Day’, the EFF has given Remgro Limited 14 days to respond to their various demands including an immediate disclosure of the amount of property owned by Johann Rupert, and how it was acquired historically. This comes after hundreds of EFF supporters marched from the corner of Simmons Street and Koelenhof Road in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Some of the EFF’s demands include an independently audited report of the tax records of Rupert, and public disclosure of all of his offshore accounts and foreign economic interests. EFF leader Julius Malema said the party wanted commercial land. “We are very happy that our people came today to mark this day as the Land Day.

“A group of people came to our country and stole everything, including the mineral resources. They continue to, still, even today. “We want to make it a point that we will remind them every year on April 6 that they must never forget that they are in possession of the stolen property and that makes them criminals, and they must return what belongs to us. “For as long as they have land in possession, we will never be friends.

“We are not Nelson Mandela of reconciliation. How can we reconcile when we have never been one? “We do not enjoy blood, but we are not scared of blood. The only thing we are scared of is being defeated. “When we fight, we fight to win. We represent the future and the future is the land and there is no future in the country without the ownership of the land,” said Malema.

WATCH: EFF supporters start arriving ahead of Wednesday's picket outside the farms of business tycoon Johan Rupert in Stellenbosch. The #EFFLandDay picket will be led by the party's leader Julius Malema. Video: @PJikelo (African News Agency) pic.twitter.com/xIlcXtRgz0 — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) April 6, 2022 Kayamandi resident Namhla Mbuso said the people in the area had been marching for housing for several years. “One thing that the municipality of Stellenbosch does not care about is housing. “We have been living in shacks for many many years, but there is not even a plan of housing for Kayamandi’s people.

“Jobs are scarce and as you can see, our area is populated now because people don’t have jobs. “We are being oppressed economically and otherwise. If we can take over an economy and agriculture, we would become better,” said Mbuso. Remgro head of security Monica Hickman, who received the memorandum on behalf of the company, said the company would look at the demands of the party and notify Rupert.