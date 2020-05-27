WATCH: Man can't believe he is still alive after blaze kills five people

Cape Town – A Crossroads resident who escaped a deadly fire in a double-storey house that claimed the lives of five people, including a 1-year-old, is in disbelief that he managed to survive. Itai Marwa and his partner were the only survivors of the fire, which killed Oscar “Oskido” Chume, 1, and his parents, Obvious Chume, 25, and Melissa Moyo, 21, on Monday night. The names of the other victims were not released yesterday. Marwa said: “Everything happened so fast, I still can’t believe I am alive. I heard people knocking on the door and I thought it was people trying to come in and steal. "When I opened the window, all I could see was a huge cloud of smoke coming from downstairs, and I heard people screaming and shouting our names.

“I woke my wife and I quickly dressed. I tried to take the stairs so that I could wake the others, but I couldn’t. The passage was filled with smoke, I couldn’t breathe properly. I then turned back to rescue my wife; she jumped through the window. And I followed her.

“When I shouted their (the residents’) names no one responded, and that is when it crossed my mind that the fire killed them. We were able to escape because the rooms upstairs do not have window burglar bars.

“The windows downstairs all have burglar bars. I lost everything I had”

When the Cape Times visited the scene yesterday, neighbours were still in shock. The five victims were foreign nationals and the adults had rented converted flats in the building.

Anele Dyantyi described the tenants as humble, helpful and generous people.

“I was watching TV when I heard a sound At first I thought it was raining - but it continued and I went outside to see what was happening.

"I was met by thick, dark smoke. I shouted to everyone to come and help,” said Dyantyi.

“I tried many times to kick open the door downstairs. The person inside was also trying to knock the door down but it wouldn’t open. I heard his (tenant’s) voice coming from the window, screaming for help; but he could not jump out of the window because it has burglar bars.

“While I was busy trying to get water to douse the fire, I heard him shouting his son’s name, and those were his last words”

City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a man, woman and a baby boy in a garage. Two more bodies, that of a man and woman, were found in a bedroom on the ground floor.

“The fire was extinguished just before 1am.”

