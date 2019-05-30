Screengrab: Facebook

Cape Town – A customer at a Plattekloof petrol station was lucky to survive with his life and his limbs intact after his vehicle ran over him. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media and the owner of the Engen petrol station at Plattekloof Village, former Miss South Africa Wilma van der Bijl, confirmed to News24 on Thursday that the incident took place around 6pm on May 9.

"It wasn't fatal and we are just very fortunate that nobody else was injured. The staff acted very quickly," she said.

"We really have to give it to the staff and surrounding customers. It was a very serious accident and we are very blessed that nobody got hurt."

The man reportedly only sustained a serious ankle injury.

In the video, the man is seeing looking under the bonnet – while holding it up – of a maroon Toyota Tazz.

Netwerk24 reported that the man's car didn't want to start and having got the engine going again by connecting two wires, it suddenly started rolling forward.

The man backpedals to try to avoid being run over. He was apparently with his sister, who is seen trying to steer the car out of harm's way from the front passenger seat.

The man ends up tripping and falling, however, and is pushed back a couple of metres before the car runs completely over him.

A petrol attendant then rushes to open the driver's door and bring the vehicle to a stop. In a matter of seconds, four petrol attendants and three members of the public manage to lift up the vehicle, while a woman drags the man out from under the wheels.

He raises his arms and appears to be conscious, but then survives another scare when the vehicle is placed back down.

It starts to roll forward and the open passenger door nearly hits the man in the head as the car's wheels perilously roll forward.