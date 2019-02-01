Melusi Mhlungu Photo: Twitter

Cape Town –South African Melusi Mhlungu will make history when his advert for Devour Frozen Foods will be featured at arguably the most watched US sporting event, the Super Bowl, on Sunday. The event will see the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in the televised American Football event. The event has become a platform for advertisers to showcase their adverts.

Mhlungu told the Cape Times it had been a tough journey since he moved to the US about a year-and-a-half ago. Being part of the ad that has gone viral was such a surreal moment for him, he said.

“I still can’t believe this is actually happening. This is all I ever dreamt about and to actually see it happen is scary. You always have these voices in your head that say things like: ‘Will people like it?’; ‘Is this good enough?’; ‘Can I do better?’

“Luckily for me, I have a creative leadership that’s louder than those voices.”

Mhlungu took the lead in the project, along with Sophie Rosell, art director for the company he works for, the David agency.

It’s here guys, first ever Super Bowl commercial 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦it’s been a crazy journey but never would I have thought it would lead to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/pATyW7TsTV — Miami Malume (@Adverttown) January 25, 2019

“So we came up with the idea and scripted it to come to life. We did all of this under the guidance of an awesome and supportive creative leadership.

“I’ve done a lot of other work for brands like Budweiser, Burger King, Soap & Glory, Estrella Jalisco, Heinz, but this is by far the biggest one I’ve done.”

He said his family had been very supportive and were the reason he was able to live his dream and keep going.

“They have been my pillar of strength. No one told me how lonely this journey would be. I think that’s the hardest part about this whole thing.

“But their support from back home has kept me going, and I’m also lucky to have a new family at David.”

He said the scariest part about being involved with something like this was wondering how it would be received.

“The reception for this ad has been amazing. I would love to thank the whole of South Africa for the support and the love I have received.”

To see more of Mhlungu’s work, follow his journey on Twitter and Instagram @Adverttown.