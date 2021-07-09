WATCH: Missing woman found alive after two months

Cape Town - The family of 36-year-old Nwabisa Ndobe from Nyanga has breathed a sigh of relief after she was found alive on Thursday after having been missing for two months. Ndobe, who is also nine months pregnant, was last seen by her family two months ago.

She lived with her boyfriend in Philippi, and neighbours had told her family that on the night of her “disappearance”, the two got into an altercation. The family got a break on Thursday, when a cousin received information that someone had withdrawn cash using Ndobe’s bank card, which gave them hope that she was alive. They said after viewing CCTV footage with police, they were shocked to discover that the person who had made the withdrawal was not Ndobe.

At their wits end, they then went to the Khayelitsha District Hospital later in the morning, and were informed that Ndobe was indeed admitted there, after having sustained stab wounds. When the Cape Times visited Ndobe’s home in Philippi on Thursday, there were police present, using sniffer dogs to comb the yard. SAPS said they would respond to queries on Friday.

Ndobe’s aunt Sindiswa Ngoma said the family had been stressed and panicked. “When we didn’t hear from Nwabisa for two months we became worried. She lives with her boyfriend in Philippi but she always visits us when she gets the chance. “We decided to go where she lives as we were really worried. We asked her boyfriend where she was and he got irritated and jumpy and said he hadn’t seen her in six months. That’s when we knew that something was not right,” Ngoma said.

Ngoma said Ndobe was due to be admitted to Groote Schuur hospital on Friday to give birth. She also has a two- year-old son who they were told may have been taken in by social services. The family would look into that as well, they said. “One of my nieces notified us that Nwabisa might be alive as she’d received a message on her phone that money had been withdrawn on her card. We called the police and they did their investigation and we were pleased to learn that she’s alive and was at Khayelitsha Hospital due to the stab wounds she suffered.