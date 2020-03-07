WATCH: Mom's fits of laughter on realising she drove to school without her kids goes viral

Cape Town – A new app is perhaps in the process of being born – to remind you to check whether your kids are in the car while driving to school. The perfect parent has yet to be born. So mistakes are inevitable. In what is now known as the distraction economy, driving all the way to school without "you know who", however, takes some doing. A video of a mom who did exactly this has gone viral on realising her ridiculous mistake. "They're not in the car," the mom says through fits of laughter while panning the camera to the empty back seats of her vehicle.

"I'm driving to school without my kids! I'm taking the kids to school, and I don't even have them in the car!"

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

She then realises that "I have to go back and pick them up!"

Imagine having done that in Cape Town or Joburg traffic? A nightmare.

Her fits of laughter are perhaps the best part of the 46-second video, which has amassed more than 4 million views already.

"I can't believe it! I left my kids at home! I was supposed to take them to school, and I got in the car and I left," she says.

"Oh my god, I'm such an idiot. I was half-asleep this morning! WHERE ARE MY KIDS?!"

The woman later uploaded a video to YouTube of her two teenagers laughing at her when she arrives back home to do the trip all over again.

Cape Times