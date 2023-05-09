Cape Town - With 81 days left until the 2023 Netball World Cup (NWC2023), local and national governments have expressed their readiness for tourists expected to flock to Cape Town, with inspections of iconic heritage sites including Robben Island under way. Nelson Mandela Gateway at the V&A Waterfront was buzzing with excitement on Monday as Letsatsi the meerkat, the official mascot of the NWC2023 entertained crowds and Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, his deputy Nocawe Mafu and Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane expressed their readiness for the event.

This was also part of continuing efforts to create awareness and maintain the excitement around the upcoming tournament. “The team is ready. On May 19 we will announce the team of 15 players that will represent the country. This will be in Johannesburg. We have a weekly and monthly report on fitness and preparations of the girls,” Molokwane said. Sixteen countries will compete in the event from July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Kodwa said: “The City and the province have been doing exceptional work, not only lifting the spirit of Capetonians but also the country ahead of the biggest tournament coming to South Africa in a few months. “This morning we conducted a site visit to Robben Island. We were quite happy about the progress we have noted at the historical site including improvement in governance of the place.

The state of the world heritage site was public knowledge and the issues it faced. “We can now report that there is a strategy in place and it’s beginning to yield results. “We will return to the Island in a few weeks and meet all other stakeholders because the heritage of the place is important to us.

“While we were there we saw the huge number of visitors and we know with this World Cup there will be more interest. Sport and tourism contribute a lot to the GDP.” Kodwa also applauded the City for its planning and strategies. Mafu said the World Cup trophy will arrive in KwaZulu-Natal on May 25 and tour the country, before arriving in Cape Town on July 12.

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts added that while they were pleased with the progress made, there must be an “all hands on deck” spirit in preserving the island. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said they were more than ready for the event and have rolled out 24 netball courts and are aiming to have 48 by the end of the World Cup for their legacy projects. “We are having fan parks right across the province in all municipalities. The most remote areas will also not be left behind.”