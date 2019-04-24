The film of what has been called “the trial that changed South Africa”, the October 1963 Rivonia Trial, and of the life of the man who defended Umkhonto weSizwe guerrillas facing death sentences, will be released on Friday. An Act of Defiance is a full-length feature detailing the trial of Nelson Mandela and others on charges of sabotage, and the work of their legal team, led by lawyer and anti-apartheid icon Bram Fischer. Fischer defended Mandela along with Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mahlaba, Ahmed Kathrada, Arthur Goldreich, Dennis Goldberg, Lionel Bernstein and others.

Centred on the courtroom drama, but also on the personal story of Fisher, his wife Molly and their children, and the personal toll that defying apartheid took on them and others, the film is based on a screenplay by Jean Van de Velde, Dominic Morgan and Matt Harvey, from the book The State versus Nelson Mandela by Joel Joffe, one of the lead counsels in the Rivonia Trial.

The film stars Peter Paul Muller (Alles is Liefde, Gooische Vrowen) as Bram Fischer, Sello Motloung (The #1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, Generations) as Nelson Mandela, Antoinette Louw (Die Laaste Tango, Swartwater), Izel Bezuidenhout (Dis Ek, Anna; Agent 2000: Die Laksman) and Morne Visser (Dis Ek, Anna, The Forgiven).

Producer Michael Auret said the movie was the first official Netherlands/South African co-production under a treaty between the two countries signed by the Minister of Arts and Culture in 2015.

The film is the first narrative feature film to have Mandela played by a South African actor, Sello Motloung, who has won many awards.

“It was an incredible achievement of the director and the art department led by production designer Chantel Carter that we managed to get such a wonderful period film with the relatively small budget that we had.

“We shot on weekends in the Palace of Justice where the actual Rivonia Trial took place, and in the holding cells underneath the courtroom where the Rivonia trialists were held. I think being in such authentic historical spaces inspired the great performances,” Auret said.

The movie will be released at select cinemas on Friday. For more information go to Facebook: An Act of Defiance.

