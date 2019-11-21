WATCH: New York firefighters impressed by fearless Cape counterparts' strategy









Firefighters from the Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire and New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing demonstrated their skills at the Newlands Forest base yesterday. Photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – New York Air National Guard firefighters said they learnt a thing or two from their South African counterparts during a demonstration of strength and collaboration between the countries yesterday. As the 2019/20 wildfire season sets in, firefighters from the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), Working on Fire and New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing demonstrated their skills at the Newlands Forest base. In a bid to foster relationships aimed at increasing manpower and improving firefighting tactics for the ever-changing fire season in the Western Cape, TMNP has partnered with the US embassy to learn from, and share experiences between the South African and US fire fraternities. New York Air National Guard member Jodie Ruther said it was an exciting first trip to the country. She said South African teams undertook a more direct attack as opposed to the US.

“They are going directly to the flames and beating them out with the tools. In the States, we do firebreaks - we will go ahead of the fire and will dig and expose the soil and then when the fire gets to that soil, it stops.

"So it’s a little different method but works with the vegetation and manpower.”

Ruther said the team would incorporate what they learnt into efforts back home.

TMNP fire manager Philip Prins said the volunteer wildfire services, based in Newlands, was established by TMNP in 1999 with about 20 members.

“We have 180 trained and equipped volunteer firefighters at this stage.

“About a year ago, we went to see the consulate-general in terms of an exchange programme. What we want to do is to set up an exchange programme between the firefighters in SA and in the US. The first group came over here in May,” Prins said.

US consul-general in Cape Town, Virginia Blaser said: “Whether they are New Yorkers or Capetonians these are the people who fight our fires, keep us safe and protect our lives, in South Africa, the US and beyond.”

