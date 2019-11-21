As the 2019/20 wildfire season sets in, firefighters from the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), Working on Fire and New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing demonstrated their skills at the Newlands Forest base.
In a bid to foster relationships aimed at increasing manpower and improving firefighting tactics for the ever-changing fire season in the Western Cape, TMNP has partnered with the US embassy to learn from, and share experiences between the South African and US fire fraternities.
New York Air National Guard member Jodie Ruther said it was an exciting first trip to the country.
She said South African teams undertook a more direct attack as opposed to the US.