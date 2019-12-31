The event was held under the umbrella of the Cape Malay Choir Board with a number of Malay choirs participating.
Their route for a second year started in Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap, making its way to the Cape Town City Hall before ending at the Grand Parade.
Spectators can this Saturday look forward to more free cultural entertainment, as shiny outfits, glitter-painted faces and a cultural gathering with song and dance will be the order of the day at the Cape Town Street Parade, known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar event.
This will be on Saturday rather than the traditional date of January 2, as the sunset of January 2 coincides with the Friday Jum’ah of the Muslim community, the City said.