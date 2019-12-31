WATCH: Night March Street Parade, Malay choirs set stage for minstrels









A number of Malay choirs participated in the annual Night March Street Parade, which started in Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap yesterday. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Cape Malay Choirs’ annual Night March Street Parade took place in the Bo-Kaap last night, much to the delight of spectators. The event was held under the umbrella of the Cape Malay Choir Board with a number of Malay choirs participating. Their route for a second year started in Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap, making its way to the Cape Town City Hall before ending at the Grand Parade. Spectators can this Saturday look forward to more free cultural entertainment, as shiny outfits, glitter-painted faces and a cultural gathering with song and dance will be the order of the day at the Cape Town Street Parade, known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar event. This will be on Saturday rather than the traditional date of January 2, as the sunset of January 2 coincides with the Friday Jum’ah of the Muslim community, the City said.

It was previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade. The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association has been the organiser of the new format Cape Town Street Parade since its launch in October 2017.

Troupes will march from Hanover Street in District Six and head towards the city hall, where they will march in a horse-shoe shape on to the Grand Parade and back on to Darling Street.

They will then continue up Darling Street into Adderley Street, and up Wale Street to Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap.

Crowds will line the streets along the full route to experience the colourful musical spectacle.

Mayco member for safety and Security JP Smith said the Cape Town Street Parade and Cape Malay Choir Street parades were two of the most popular events on the Cape Town calendar.

“They celebrate the heritage and rich history of the people of Cape Town and they attract hundreds of troupes who entertain crowds and spectators.

"For many years, the annual minstrel events were marred by incidents and organisational challenges, which is why the City is proud of the progress the organisers have made in the last few years with improving the quality and organisation of the event,” said Smith.

Before the troupes march past, entertainment will be provided on a stage on the Grand Parade in front of city hall from noon.

There will be an opening ceremony at around 1pm and celebrations will continue up until 10pm.

Residents and motorists are advised to take note of the temporary road closures that will be in place in the city centre and surrounds to accommodate the upcoming minstrel events.

To see road closures for Saturday, visit https://bit.ly/39sOEgM

