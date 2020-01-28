From Khayelitsha, Mgolodela, the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, was reported missing by her cousin on January 6.
The following morning, a mere three metres from busy Walter Sisulu Road, people on their way to work discovered the charred remains of a woman who was later identified by police as Mgolodela.
Mgolodela’s boyfriend Vuyolwethu Ganjana, 38, who was allegedly on the run following the discovery of the body, was arrested for her murder in Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape.
He will appear for a bail application in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on February 25.