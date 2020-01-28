WATCH: 'No family deserves to lose their loved one the way Vuyokazi was killed'









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town – Mourners who gathered at a Makhaza community hall to bid farewell to “loving and gentle” young mother Vuyokazi Mgolodela said they still could not fathom why she was so callously killed. From Khayelitsha, Mgolodela, the mother of a 5-year-old daughter, was reported missing by her cousin on January 6. The following morning, a mere three metres from busy Walter Sisulu Road, people on their way to work discovered the charred remains of a woman who was later identified by police as Mgolodela. Mgolodela’s boyfriend Vuyolwethu Ganjana, 38, who was allegedly on the run following the discovery of the body, was arrested for her murder in Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape. He will appear for a bail application in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on February 25.

Before the funeral proceedings on Saturday morning, the family, accompanied by a pastor, placed flowers and incense at the scene where she was found.

Mgolodela’s sister Babalwa said she felt like a part of her was still missing.

Vuyokazi Mgolodela, the mother of a 5-year-old daughter. Picture: Supplied

“I never thought I would have to bury my sister in this manner. What hurts the most is that he didn’t just take her away from us but he also robbed us of the chance to see her for the last time.

"She was burned beyond recognition so we couldn’t view her body during the morning service. I’m her only sibling. Our parents passed away and they would have been devastated if they were still here.”

The family said they struggled to afford a funeral and it was only after a Cape Times story that ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi was inundated with calls from residents and people who wanted to help.

“No family deserves to lose their loved one the way Vuyokazi was killed. We still don’t understand why the alleged boyfriend had to kill and burn her.

"The family still hasn’t come to terms with the circumstances. We have supported them in every way we can. We will continue to support them through the trial,” Ngwekazi said.

