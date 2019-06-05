Cape Town - Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Cape Town as roads were blocked due to flooding on Tuesday evening.



This resulted in numerous accidents on main roads and heavy traffic delays. Commuters travelling on buses and taxis experienced delays of up to an hour.



At 6pm on Tuesday evening, major roads in Bellville, Bontheuwel, Green Point, Salt River and Brackenfell were blocked.

The N2 outgoing under the railway bridge on Main Road and Liesbeek Parkway is down to one lane due to flooding. City of Cape Town Safety and Security authorities reported that there was an accident on the corner of Govan Mbeki and Heinz roads. On the M5 at Berkley, a truck was stuck in the lane, causing an obstruction in traffic.

The Disaster Operations Centre said on Wednesday morning that it had received numerous calls of flooding in formal and informal areas.





"Disaster Management officials are busy making assessments together with other city services. We will provide updates on flooding as soon as assessments have been completed, said Charlotte Powell head of public awareness and preparedness at the City of Cape Town.









CAPE TIMES