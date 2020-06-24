WATCH: Peers of murdered Amahle Quku, 17, 'fear all men'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Heartbroken peers of Philippi teen Amahle Quku demonstrated at Sinethemba High School yesterday as the 25-year-old man accused of her murder confessed to the crime in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Leonard Mzingeli made a brief appearance on a murder charge after the 17-year-old’s naked body was found on Albert Luthuli Street, Browns Farm, on Saturday morning. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mzingeli, who is due to return to court on July 7 for a bail application, may face further charges. Amahle’s friend, Nasiphi Mayathula, said as schoolmates, it was important for them to march and express their anger at femicide and gender-based violence. “She was like a sister to me. Her death has not only affected me, but many people - even those who did not know her. I was in communication with her a few days (before) the incident.

"She was full of life, bubbly and big hearted. She always opened her home for me, which has now become my second home...

“Whenever there was no food in my house, I knew where to go. This still feels unreal. It’s like she will appear, laugh and ask why am I sad,” said Nasiphi.

“We fear all men because the suspect stayed in the same community and she was familiar with him.

We all want justice for her, and like other GVB perpetrators, he must serve a lengthy sentence,” she added.

Amahle Quku's mother, Nontulele Quku, laying flowers where the body of the 17-year-old was discovered at Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm. Video: Ayanda Ndamane / ANA

Siyahlala informal settlement residents later joined the students at a wreath-laying ceremony at the site where her body was found.

Advocacy group Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “This comes as the country is still trying to heal from the recent incidents. In these alarming incidents, the perpetrators are all known by the victims... it’s people who actually should be protecting them.

“They seem to operate without fear. We need transformative justice. We need to go back to the drawing board.”

Cape Times