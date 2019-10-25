Photo: Twitter / @Radio702

Cape Town – The heavy rain on Friday has led to several roads across the Cape Town metropole being flooded due to blocked drains, with storm-related power outages being experienced. The City's Disaster Risk Management said in a lunchtime update the transport department is busy clearing the stormwater system to expedite the drainage of the floodwater in Ravensmead, Uitsig, Parow, Bonteheuwel, Goodwood, Penhill, Wynberg and Eerste River.

"Informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Lwandle have been reported flooded these areas are currently being assessed by Disaster Risk Management officials.

"Storm-related power outages are being experienced in Plumstead, Wynberg, Wetton, Lotus River, Townsend Estate, Rocklands, Fish Hoek, Strandfontein, Green Point, Plumstead, Guguletu, Kalk Bay, Phillipi and Highlands Estate."

Chapman's Peak Drive has been closed, but the rain is expected to taper off during the course of the day.