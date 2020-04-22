WATCH: Prayer for pastor before arrest for allegedly holding church service

Cape Town – How do you arrest a pastor allegedly preaching to his congregation in contravention of South Africa's lockdown regulations?

In a viral video clip, the police sergeant prays before arresting him in the name of the "Father, Son and Holy Spirit".

The officer first outlined why the Gauteng pastor had to be arrested and reprimanded him for flouting the lockdown rules and "misleading God's children".

The officer has been widely praised on social media for the respectful manner in which he conducted the arrest, asking permission from God before arresting the man of God.

DJ Fresh amusingly posted on Twitter: "When you have a job to do ... but still wanna get into heaven!!!", while Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula posted: "I salute him man in uniform."