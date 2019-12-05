Cape Town – Western Cape police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a police van, with the words "Grassy Park Visible Policing" emblazoned on it, was allegedly used to do shopping on Black Friday.
The matter is under internal investigation and was opened once the Grassy Park management became aware of the incident, said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.
"All the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Police vehicles should only be used for operational service," added Rwexana.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie posted a video, which has been viewed more than 39 000 times, on his Facebook page last Friday in which a policeman can be seen pulling a shopping trolley, seemingly at a shopping mall in Plumstead, towards a police van.
A car guard and a woman in civilian clothing can also be seen pushing trolleys towards the van. The shopping bags from all three trolleys, in the presence of two women and the policeman, are then loaded into the van with the assistance of the car guard.