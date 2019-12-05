WATCH: Probe into Grassy Park police van allegedly used for shopping on Black Friday









File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Western Cape police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in which a police van, with the words "Grassy Park Visible Policing" emblazoned on it, was allegedly used to do shopping on Black Friday. The matter is under internal investigation and was opened once the Grassy Park management became aware of the incident, said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana. "All the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Police vehicles should only be used for operational service," added Rwexana. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie posted a video, which has been viewed more than 39 000 times, on his Facebook page last Friday in which a policeman can be seen pulling a shopping trolley, seemingly at a shopping mall in Plumstead, towards a police van. A car guard and a woman in civilian clothing can also be seen pushing trolleys towards the van. The shopping bags from all three trolleys, in the presence of two women and the policeman, are then loaded into the van with the assistance of the car guard.

Mckenzie posted the video with the comment, "Black Friday special… Call the cops and they still don't come".

The state of the vehicle's back wheel was also highlighted in a strong response on social media.

Neville Ferreira posted on Facebook: "Typical. Officer's useless vehicle isn't even roadworthy. Just look at that back tyre. Well people this is what we voted for. Useless overweight lazy policemen shopping with taxpayers money."

Tobie Lombard posted: "The back wheel looks flat. Wonder how is he going to drive."

Kobus Pienaar said: "And when we call we are told there are no vehicles … We must come pick up a cop from the station if we want them to come out."

Johan Rabie, however, believed differently, posting: "They all could be staff of that station buying stuff for the station. Nothing wrong with that. Unless we looking for a fault."

Oliana Keen de Villiers' response was: "Johan Rabie ja nee kyk jy sien seker niks verkeerd in enigiets nie. By ons skiet hulle in pad en as jy polisie bel is hul uit op ander klagtes. Dan ry jy self dorp toe en kry 1 voertuig by KFC en die ander 1 by Spar terwyl hulle vetkoek en mince koop by Spar (Johan Rabie, yes no, look you probably see nothing wrong in anything. At us they are shooting in the road and if you call the police they are out on other complaints. Then you drive to town and get 1 vehicle at KFC and the other 1 at Spar while they are buying vetkoek and mince at Spar).

"En hierdie video se passasiers is glad nie personeel van die stasie nie. Wat verkeerd is is verkeerd. En Suid Afrika is al lankal in wanorde en help nie om hulle dinge goed te wil prt of op te kom vir hulle nie. Die publiek is geregtig om hul sê te sê. (And this video's passengers are not station staff at all. What is wrong is wrong. And South Africa has been in disarray for a long time and it doesn't help trying to see the good in what they do or to speak up for them. The public is entitled to have their say)."

