Cape Town – The secretary of the ANC Central Karoo region, Windy Plaatjies, has urged Western Cape MEC Debbie Schäfer to meet aggrieved parents and defuse a crisis in Beaufort West.
From early today, angry parents and members of the community, who were angered by a decision by the Western Cape Education Department to cancel a school bus service that had ferried learners to school, closed the N1, with protesters blocking the road with their vehicles and stones, and burning tyres and trash.
Due to emotions running high, Plaatjies urged Schäfer to travel to Beaufort West to meet community leaders.
“Members of the community have closed the N1. They’re waiting for a response from the MEC. They want her to come to Beaufort West. Nobody can go through, either to Johannesburg or Cape Town,” Plaatjies said.
Hundreds of frustrated motorists were stuck on the N1 at Beaufort West amid growing concerns about a heatwave in the area, the SABC reported. Traffic is backed up for several kilometres.