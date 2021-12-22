WATCH: Protesters outside Heart FM studios demanding action over complaints of bullying and sexual harassment

CAPE TOWN - Activist and rape survivor Revered June Dolley-Major led a protest outside the Heart FM studios on Wednesday, after it came to light that a former radio station employee had lodged four grievances of sexual harassment against a manager and had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

CCMA documents seen by the Cape Times stated that the grievances related to “sexual harassment, discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual orientation, as well as the negligent or intentional endangerment of myself and other staff members amid the Covid pandemic”.

The alleged perpetrator has also been cited in allegations of bullying, which radio legend Clarence Ford said resulted in his decision to leave the station in February next year.

Following Ford's revelations of bullying at the weekend, he said he had received a call from management informing him his contract was terminated with immediate effect. At the time of the call on Monday, he had been en route to Heart's studios for his regular 12 to 3pm lunchtime show.