“What we are asking the City of Cape Town and their disaster management is to treat us as human beings, no matter what. We can be refugees, we can be foreigners, but we are human beings. We deserve dignity,” said refugee leader Papy Sukami.
Referring to the notice delivered by sheriff of the court Nelson Ntsibantu, metro police and law enforcement officers yesterday, Sukami said: “We promised the sheriff we are going to do our best to keep the refugees inside the Central Methodist Church.
“But this is a loss of humanity from the City. This is a human disaster. We are (sheltering) inside the church. There are some people sleeping outside the church, but they (the City) just see the way it’s affecting the (informal traders’) business.
“We have been sleeping outside for two months.”