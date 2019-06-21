Dr Ryan Coetzee, who works at the Causeway Hospital in Northern Ireland. Screengrab

Cape Town – "Singing Doctor" Brandon Rogers is remembered for his 2017 audition for America’s Got Talent that was only aired after the Instagram sensation's death. While South Africa's own singing doctor, Ryan Coetzee, will most probably never get to audition in front of Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, he is lifting his patients' spirits in a children’s ward and that of his colleagues in the hallways of the Causeway Hospital in Northern Ireland.

A video of Coetzee singing George Ezra’s Shotgun while checking on the 8-year-old Oscar McLaughlin, who was very ill when he was admitted, has become an online hit.

McLaughlin, who woke up smiling to Coetzee's soothing voice, told UTV Ireland in an interview: "In my head, I was hearing someone singing George Ezra, then when I woke up it was actually Ryan Coetzee."

Coetzee said: "I think I brought him some joy in a miserable environment and gave him some happiness and a laugh if anything. Obviously, singing isn't going to cure your pain but it has a music therapy element to it."

The South African doctor sings to as many children as he can on his rounds and even takes requests.

As for Rogers, he died at the age of 29 after the car he was riding in crashed into a tree. The driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Rogers sang Stevie Wonder’s Ribbon in the Sky in his America's Got Talent audition, receiving a standing ovation.

“There’s something so special about your voice,” Klum told Rogers. “You are one of the best singers we’ve had on the competition so far, I’ve got to tell you,” Cowell said.

The judges then voted unanimously to send Rogers to the next round.

Rogers's legacy lives on through Coetzee via his love for singing and healing people. Viva Ryan!

Dr Ryan is the #singingdoctor and the Causeway Hospital’s children's ward is his stage.



