WATCH: Shock as six killed in Ocean View gang shooting

Cape Town - Ocean View residents are reeling in shock after six people were killed in a suspected gang-related shooting on Wednesday. Police said that reports from the scene showed that a vehicle pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane at around 10.50am, after which the suspects went inside and opened fire at the individuals inside.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said five men between the ages of 20 and 50 years were killed inside the premises, while a sixth person died upon arrival in hospital. “Crime scene experts are still combing the scene where six men were shot. “Detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang Unit are investigating six counts of murder and the motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related, with no arrests affected as yet,” Potelwa said.

Residents gathered at the scene in shock as news of the murders spread. Ocean View Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Mansoer Ismail said the incident came as a shock, as the area had been quiet for a long time. “Residents are reeling in shock that this happened right under our noses.

“Gang shootings and ordinary shootings had subsided due to regular operations by the law enforcement agencies here as well as the neighbourhood watch. “The gang shooting happened in Ocean View, but it's not from here, it's gangs from outside who did this. “We are shattered that this incident happened here, the whole community is shocked and want answers as to why it happened because it's making the area dangerous and volatile,” he said.

Ward councillor, Simon Leill-Cock said that the incident came as a disappointment, as the area was beginning to become more peaceful. “I understand that outside gangsters allegedly from Hanover Park were hiding out in this spot and there were six people and they were all shot. It was a hit intended for the whole house,” he said. Anyone with information on the incident that can assist with information on the incident can anonymously contact police on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line at 32211 or via the MySAPSApp.