Cape Town – Overconfidence backfired during an attempted robbery at a Durbanville supermarket after the suspect took his time in removing a cowering shop owner's cash and valuables.

He never counted on the shop owner unexpectedly fighting back. A video of the incident, which took place at 6.45pm last week, was posted on social media by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Tuesday and has gone viral.

Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: "A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation after an incident occurred at a supermarket in Wellington Road, Durbanville, on Thursday 2019-09-26 at about 18:45.





"An unknown man entered the complainant's business premises and he threatened him with a sharp object and demanded cash. A scuffle ensued and the complainant sustained open wounds to his hands and upper body.





"Assistance came from a concerned community member, who rescued the complainant as they overpowered the suspect, who fled the scene on foot without taking anything.





"The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated, with no arrests made as yet. Our detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrator."