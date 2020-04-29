WATCH: Sing-along Cape teachers inspire lockdown hope with video

Cape Town – From lip-syncing to posting inspirational messages on social media, teachers across the province are expressing how much they miss their pupils. At The Settlers High School in Bellville, staff filmed themselves lip-syncing to a remix of Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love Of All. Principal Shireen Gallie said they discussed the concept on WhatsApp. “Besides academics, we pride ourselves on being a very musical and creative school, and it was therefore decided to be the best way to show (pupils),” she said. The video, which had been viewed more than 40 000 times on YouTube yesterday, was co-ordinated by deputy principal Hugo Smuts, who is also the school’s head of music and culture.

Table View Primary School has been posting daily messages of hope via its social media platforms throughout the lockdown.

Principal Golie Gouws said it was important for the faculty to maintain relationships with their pupils during this difficult time.

“We were overwhelmed by the positive responses to something that was started by one of our teachers, who posted a message about how much she missed her children,” Gouws said.

“The response from the children and parents initiated messages between the teachers in each grade and their pupils.

“When one gets overwhelmed with anxiety over the uncertainty during the lockdown, the familiar face of a child or teacher helps you keep going.

“I believe that this initiative played an imperative role in building relationships needed while trying to teach from home,” Gouws said.

