WATCH: Stellenbosch students’ tragedy stuns campus, town

Cape Town - The search for two Stellenbosch youths, Ethan Kirkland and Leila Lees, ended tragically after their bodies were found inside their vehicle in a quarry on Monday. Kirkland, 19, is a first-year Stellenbosch University (SU) student, while Lees, 18, is understood to also be a student, and worked as a waitress.

The pair were last seen alive on Friday evening. Family and friends reported them missing to the police on Saturday. Their bodies were discovered on Monday after a resident spotted an object in the water and alerted authorities. Kirkland’s father, Paul Midlane, said he was informed by his son’s friend he was missing. He was their eldest child.

“We are devastated. Ethan was the most wonderful boy, loved by many and gone too soon,” said the grieving father. Ethan Kirkland and Leila Lees. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said local police officers responded and secured the scene, when they noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle. “The police requested the assistance of the SAPS’s provincial diving unit and on arrival at the scene, after assessing the circumstances, they retrieved the bodies of the two young people from the vehicle.

Both victims were declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel. “Stellenbosch police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation,” Swartbooi said. SU’s deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, said the loss of a student, even more so in tragic circumstances, was a blow to the campus community.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Ethan and Leila, whose lives were cut short by this tragedy. They both had a bright future and we cannot imagine the amount of pain their parents and loved ones are going through. ““May the families have strength to go through this painful and challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the sister of Ms Lees who is a Matie student,” he said.

SU students who have been affected have been urged to contact the university’s centre for counselling. Ramjugernath said he has been in contact with the family and has expressed his condolences on behalf of the university. Winelands District CPF chairperson, Linda van Rooyen, said the tragic incident has shocked the town.

“The loss of lives, especially such young lives, is always tragic. A lot of speculation is doing the rounds. As soon as a full report is available, the police will indicate the truth. We also urge people to be aware of their surroundings and if unsure about vehicles standing around that are not familiar to them to not only report it but also follow up on the report,” said Van Rooyen.

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said they were working closely with the police in their investigation. “The municipality is closely following developments around the police investigation taking place in our municipal area after the discovery of the two bodies at a private erf in Bird Street. “Municipal law-enforcement officers are providing full co-operation to the SAPS in terms of information and intelligence sharing. We convey our sincere condolences to their families and vow to provide our full co-operation to the SAPS as they investigate this case,” he said.