WATCH: Strand residents protest over 'days without toilets'

Cape Town – Strand residents frustrated by toilet delivery issues in the area took to the streets in protest yesterday. Pholile Park informal settlement residents have accused the City of not consulting them regarding the delivery of replacement toilets by a new company. They said the former company had removed some of the older toilets, but only a few replacement toilets had been delivered by yesterday. Community leader Mkhululi Silatsha said: “The ward councillor holds talks with other people without consulting the community. An old company took its toilets and we were told that a new company will deliver new ones. “It’s been days without toilets here; the few left will be taken any time soon and we will be left with no place to relieve ourselves.

"The City should at least make a means to consult the community members and not take decisions on their behalf on something that involves us.”

Ward 86 councillor Jongidumo Maxheke denied that community leaders were not consulted.

“Every structure of the community was consulted about a new company taking over, but because they have issues among themselves, they always try to find something that will hinder the delivery of the service...” said Maxheke.

Ntombizanele Ndusha from Pholile Park informal settlement speaks about their plight. Video. Lubabalo Poswa African News Agency (ANA)

Mayco member for water and waste Alderman Xanthea Limberg said the City had been engaging with ward councillors to inform them of the schedules.

“The City has appointed two service providers to replace the chemical toilets in informal settlements. The contract of the previous service provider has come to an end.

"The agreement is that no toilet will be removed without it being immediately replaced - on the same-day schedule.

“Residents, therefore, will not have to wait for days for toilets, as alleged. The City has been engaging with ward councillors to inform them of the schedules being followed... to replace the toilets.

“Pholile Park was scheduled to have the collection and the distribution today but due to the strike notification, no collection and delivery was done. The City contacted the councillors in those areas.”

Cape Times