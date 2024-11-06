WATCH: Taxi driver allegedly killed by police for ‘leaning on police van’

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the death of a taxi driver allegedly at the hands of police officers. Luvuyo Vimba, who operated in Hout Bay, allegedly got into an altercation with police before he was chased by officers and beaten and assaulted with a sjambok.

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said: “IPID confirms that the matter was reported to the directorate for investigation and the investigations are underway. There will be a reconstruction of the scene because the deceased died days after the incident in hospital.” Spokesperson for taxi umbrella organisation, Santaco, Makhosandile Tumana condemned the incident and said taxi drivers are often the victims of police brutality.

“A video of a driver being brutally attacked by the police and law enforcement has been circulating. This is the reality lived by our drivers on our roads in the Western Province on a daily basis. For that reason we call upon the ministers of police, transport and the national (police) commissioner to intervene in this regard because this kind of treatment is not the first time. “The killing of Luvuyo Vimba follows many incidents. It is very sad seeing Vimba being brutally beaten by the police.

“This kind of behaviour is an injustice so we demand that those police officers seen on the video must be brought to book,” said Tumana. In videos doing the rounds on social media, a man in a yellow t-shirt, white cap and dark trousers, can be seen being chased by a policeman. The policeman appears to be carrying a sjambok and strikes the civilian with it whereafter the man strikes the officer with his fist. A crowd gathers around the altercation and more police officers come to the aid of the officer carrying the sjambok. The assaulted man manages to run across the street avoiding the police who continue to run after him across a busy road near the Cape Town bus terminus.

Apprehended at a taxi, a policeman grabs the man around his neck while a group of citizens shout at the police. The EFF stated that the incident underscored the widespread abuse of power and systematic oppression directed against the taxi industry.

♬ News - SoundAudio “This tragic event reflects the ongoing disregard for justice and the continued use of violence by the state to control and terrorise those who serve our communities, particularly the black working class population,” the EFF said. According to the EFF, Vimba was assaulted due to him allegedly leaning against a police van. “When he asked for a reason behind this violent behaviour, he was met with more brutality, allegedly whipped with a sjambok, beaten and ultimately killed. This savage act exemplifies the police unchecked aggression and disregard for human life especially towards taxi drivers who are critical to the transportation system and serve as the backbone of our economy,” the EFF said.

Hout Bay community activist, Roscoe Jacobs, said the actions by police officers were reprehensible and called for justice for Vimba’s family. “The video footage of this incident is horrifying and a stark reminder of the systemic issues within our law enforcement agencies. “The actions of these officers are not only illegal but also morally reprehensible. I call on Ipid to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into this matter.