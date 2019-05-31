Photo: Facebook / 1Second

Cape Town – Two people were killed in Goodwood – the driver of a metered taxi and a suspected hijacker – and seven people seriously injured after Flying Squad members pursued three hijacking suspects. A high-speed chase ensued after police spotted a Toyota Etios that was allegedly hijacked in Bellville speeding on the N1 around 5pm on Thursday, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

After racing over three red traffic lights, the Toyota ended up crashing into three other vehicles. The police implored the alleged hijackers to exit the vehicle, but one of the suspects reportedly stormed at an officer with a knife and was shot dead.

The 30-year-old's two accomplices – aged 28 and 41 – were arrested and are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court soon.

The 30-year-old taxi driver's body was found on the back seat of his vehicle and a firearm allegedly used to kill him was seized.

A 2-year-old child was among the seven people that had to be taken to medical facilities for treatment, Rwexana said.

"Circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred this afternoon (Thursday) at 5pm on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads, Goodwood, are under investigation," Rwexana said.

"According to information, a vehicle that was allegedly hijacked, a Toyota Etios, was spotted by the police and the driver fled. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle collided with three vehicles.

"Two men in their thirties were shot and fatally wounded."

Also on Thursday, two suspected hijackers were arrested in separate incidents by members of the Flying Squad.

In Elsies River, a 38-year-old man was arrested after police spotted a Quantum bus that was reported hijacked, police spokesperson Botsotso Mjiwu said. The driver sped away and police gave chase.

In Ravensmead, two hijacking suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Only the driver was arrested.

According to Mjiwu, a gas-propelled imitation firearm was found in his possession.

In another incident in Parow, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Voortrekker Road when police noticed a VW Touran which was reported hijacked in Phillipi East.

Both suspects will appear in the Parow Magistrate's Court once charged.

Cape Times